Withdrawing confidence from Al-Kadhimi is a possible option, MP says

Shafaq News / MP of Al-Fatah Alliance, Abbas Al-Atafi, threatened Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to question him in the council of Representatives due to the government's delay in submitting the 2021 budget to the parliament, stressing that the withdrawal of confidence from Al-Kadhimi is a possible option.

Al-Atafi said told Shafaq News agency, "the parliament will not remain a bystander to delay the government of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's 2021 budget law. Al-Kadhimi will be questioned."

He added, "the withdrawal of confidence from Al-Kadhimi and his government needs political consensuses, and is possible", adding, "the failure of the Al-Kadhimi government in the service file may be a strong support for the decision of withdrawing the confidence."