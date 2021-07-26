Withdrawals will not affect holding the elections on time, al-Hikma says

Shafaq News/ An official of al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement on Monday said that the withdrawal of some parties from the elections have no effect on the date the elections will be held at, hinting at a political agreement regarding the timeline of the legislative elections.

On Saturday, July 24, the Iraqi Communist Party announced withdrawing from the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 10, 2020.

This announcement comes shortly after the leader of the Sadrist movement, Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, said that his movement will not take part in elections next October. Al-Sadr also withdrew his endorsement of the current Government led by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and proactively it successor.

The leader of al-Hikma, Raheem al-Aboudi, said, "the Parliamentary Elections will be held on time. Its date is already set. There is an agreement between the leaders of all political parties: no postponement for the elections. This demand is popular. It is also a demand of the Marja'iah."

"The withdrawal and boycott of some parties from the elections do not affect holding it as scheduled, especially since these withdrawals are not official yet," he said.

"The withdrawing parties have done so only after the expiry of the official term by the Independent High Electoral Commission. These withdrawals are a part of the electoral campaigns of the corresponding parties. They intend to promote themselves via this stunt."