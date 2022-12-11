With Shiite backing, Sunni lawmakers lobby to impeach al-Halboosi

Shafaq News/ A group of Sunni lawmakers are lobbying for the impeachment of incumbent parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the endeavors to impeach al-Halboosi are led by members of al-Azm bloc and backed by some of the Shiite Coordination Framework's leaders.

"The movement aims to replace al-Halboosi with another Sunni figure as soon as the next legislate term kicks off," the source said.

In September 2022, the Iraqi parliament rejected al-Halboosi's resignation in what was deemed a vote of confidence for the popular Sunni figure.