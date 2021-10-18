With 70 MPs on board, October candidates: we have a clear vision for the government

Shafaq News/ The official spokesperson to the Emtidad movement, Manar al-Obaidi, said that talks are underway to assemble the "independent MPs and new blocs" in an alliance that might include more than 70 members. In a press conference held earlier today, Monday, al-Obaidi said, "the early election is a product of the October revolution... We believe that the change only takes place via ballot boxes and purple thumbs." "Emtidad movement is a patriotic project that engaged this democratic experience and emerged from the womb of the people's sufferings as a political alternative for the parties that failed in running the state." "The election was as we expected. We are committed to the outcomes of the polls, despite the technical issues," he said, "We filed a group of appeals to the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) per the legal procedures." "Emtidad, even though it is its first experience, secured nine parliamentary seats in four governorates: five in Dhi Qar, two in Babel, one in each of Najaf and al-Diwaniyah," he continued, "it won 300 thousand votes throughout Iraq." "The movement has agreements with a group of patriotic independent MPs and some new rosters. Our goal now is to form a parliamentary opposition if we failed in assembling the largest bloc that qualifies us to form a government." "The new movements with the Independent MPs amount to 70 seats. This number enables us to compete with other blocs; especially that we have a clear vision to form the government."

