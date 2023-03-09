With +240 firms from 15 countries, Najaf Healthcare Exhibition kicks off on Thursday

Shafaq News/ The international healthcare exhibition has kicked off in Najaf, drawing in more than 240 firms from 15 different countries.

The event, which takes place from 9th to 11th March, is set to showcase the latest medical technologies and advancements in the healthcare industry.

With a wide range of exhibits, displays, and seminars, the event is expected to be a major platform for companies to showcase their latest products and services.

"The event is sponsored by the local government of Najaf. The exhibition features a diverse range of products and services, including medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare services," the exhibition's media officer Haidar al-Mousawi told Shafaq News Agency.

"It is a great opportunity for both Arab and foreign companies to showcase their medical products and technologies in the Iraqi market in the Middle Euphrates and Najaf region. The exhibition provides a platform for healthcare professionals to network and establish exclusive partnerships with participating companies," he added.