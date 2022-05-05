Report

Wisdom movement: CF copied al-Hakim's initiative 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-05T17:54:11+0000
Wisdom movement: CF copied al-Hakim's initiative 

Shafaq News / The Wisdom movement, led by Ammar al-Hakim, said on Thursday that the Coordination Framework (CF) copied al-Hakim's initiative to end the current political impasse.

The leader in the movement, Rahim al-Aboudi, told Shafaq News agency that al-Hakim was the first to propose a very clear initiative, noting that the Framework slightly edited it and proposed it in nine points. 

"The political dialogue has become an unannounced political war, and the deadlines set by some political parties are unconstitutional", he added.

"Since the talks to form a new government began, the trilateral alliance has been acting as if it is the only decision-maker, which is not true", he said, noting that "imposing a certain political will and marginalizing other parties does not lead to forming a new government."

