Shafaq News / A parliamentary source revealed to Shafaq news agency on Thursday that the Iraqi council of representatives has finished holding its eight monthly sessions, and there is no legal quorum to hold today's session.

The source added, "That is why the presidency of the Council decided to hold the sessions next month."

It is noteworthy that Parliament postponed its session to Saturday 5-12-2020, after failing to achieve a quorum for today's session, Thursday.