Who will head the first session of the New Iraqi Parliament?
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-27T19:01:43+0000
Shafaq News/ A source revealed on Monday that the eldest deputy among the winners in the recent elections would head the first session of the House of Representatives in its fifth session.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The winning candidate from Baghdad Governorate, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, is the eldest member; therefore, he will chair the first session of the new Parliament by the law."
It is worth noting that Al-Mashhadani, associated with Al-Azm Coalition born in 1948 and chaired the Iraqi Parliament from 2006 to 2009.
Earlier, a political source said that the new Iraqi Parliament will hold its first session on Monday, January 10, 2022.
On Monday, the Federal Supreme Court ratified the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections that were held on October 10.
The final results showed that the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats.