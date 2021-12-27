Who will head the first session of the New Iraqi Parliament?

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-27T19:01:43+0000

Shafaq News/ A source revealed on Monday that the eldest deputy among the winners in the recent elections would head the first session of the House of Representatives in its fifth session. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The winning candidate from Baghdad Governorate, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, is the eldest member; therefore, he will chair the first session of the new Parliament by the law." It is worth noting that Al-Mashhadani, associated with Al-Azm Coalition born in 1948 and chaired the Iraqi Parliament from 2006 to 2009. Earlier, a political source said that the new Iraqi Parliament will hold its first session on Monday, January 10, 2022. On Monday, the Federal Supreme Court ratified the results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections that were held on October 10. The final results showed that the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats.

related

MP accuses influential parties in the Government of halting the Parliament sessions

Date: 2021-07-05 16:38:37

The Parliament might switch the oil trading currency to the Iraqi dinar, MP says

Date: 2021-03-31 12:11:15

More than half of the Iraqi deputies submitted formal request to dissolve the parliament

Date: 2021-03-20 17:02:40

The Parliament to vote on the Budget bill next Saturday, a source says

Date: 2021-02-07 12:08:42

Iraqi Parliament refers requests to include contract employees and lecturers in the budget to the Government

Date: 2021-01-12 11:31:20

Hundred MPs to boycott the Parliamentary sessions

Date: 2021-03-08 17:41:43

A broad parliamentary agreement to legislate the Yazidi women survivors' law

Date: 2021-02-03 16:08:14

“It becomes mandatory for Parliament to question the Minister of Finance”, Official

Date: 2021-04-17 15:35:56