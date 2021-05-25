Report

Date: 2021-05-25T13:55:49+0000
"Who Killed me?" demonstrations take over al-Tahrir and al-Nisour squares in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Demonstrations in Baghdad, which began today morning, are taking place in al-Tahrir and Al-Nisoor squares.

Activists told Shafaq News agency that the first group organized a sit-in in al-Nisour Square, while the second group demonstrated in al-Tahrir square.

Meanwhile, the demonstrations' leaders are pushing to unify the protests in al-Nisour Square near the Green Zone and the diplomatic missions' headquarters to pressure the concerned authorities to meet the protests' demands.

Massive demonstrations began today in Baghdad and are still ongoing under the slogan "Who killed me?" To demand identifying the protestors and activists' killers.

Shafaq News Agency's lens documented the demonstrations in al-Tahrir, Al-Nisour, and Al-Firdaws squares in Baghdad amid heavy security deployment.

