Whistle-blowers face threats, malicious legal action in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Civil activists in Saladin are facing malicious legal action for uncovering corrupt deals in government institutions.

An activist who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency that they had received threats and been sued after reporting corruption cases to Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani.

The activists called on the authorities to offer them protection from the threats and malicious legal action they have been subject to as a part of a systemic campaign to silence them.

"Tycoons and powerful people in Saladin are using their political influence and armed factions to intimidate and harm the whistle-blowers," he continued.

On December 3rd, al-Sudani visited Saladin and met with a group of civil activists who briefed him on the situation in the governorate.