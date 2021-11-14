Report

Wheat and Education spark demonstrations in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-14T10:25:59+0000
Wheat and Education spark demonstrations in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Dozens of public servants in Dhi Qar's Education Directorate organized a demonstration near the Directorate's headquarters earlier today, Sunday.

The demonstrators demanded the authorities grant them approvals to pursue higher studies, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said.

Our correspondent said that a group of demonstrators in Nasiriyah gathered near the Governorate headquarters to protest the soaring foodstuff prices, particularly Wheat, and demand the release of the ration basket.

Wheat prices jumped drastically to 45,000 dinars from 28,000 dinars. The unexpected surge resulted in an equivalent rise in bread prices, the basic foodstuff of the Iraqi citizen.

