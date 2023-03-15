West should respect Iraq's cultural value: prime minister

Shafaq News/ The West should take into account Iraq's cultural heritage when dealing with the country, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani said on the sidelines of the 7th Sulaimani Forum on Wednesday.

In his speech, al-Sudani said that Iraq views the United States as a strategic partner and works to expand this partnership in all areas.

"The West must recognize Iraq's historical and cultural significance and refrain from treating it as just another nation. Iraq has a proud legacy and must be respected as such," al-Sudani said.

The prime minister laid emphasis on Iraq's stability as a crucial element to the stability of the world as a whole, and Western powers must work with Iraq to maintain its security and sovereignty.

Al-Sudani dismissed claims of Iranian interference in Iraq's internal affairs as "exaggerated", but admitted that the two neighbors share a spectrum of interests.

Attaching importance to maintaining positive relations with Iran, al-Sudani assured that his government does not tolerate any interference that might jeopardize Iraq's security or institutions.

"The Iraqi people value their independence and sovereignty. We will not tolerate any interference that undermines these principles," the premier said.