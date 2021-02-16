We strongly condemned the "suspicious attempt" to accuse Iran of Erbil attack, Spokesman

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T12:16:34+0000

Shafaq News / The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh, strongly condemned what he described as a "suspicious attempt" to accuse Iran of Erbil rocket attack. Khatibzadeh said in a statement reported by Iranian media, "Iran considers the stability and security of Iraq are essential for the region and its neighbors (countries), and rejects any action that would threat security and stability in this country." The spokesman described these attempts of accusing Iran as “suspicious”, calling on the Iraqi government to pursue the perpetrators. A rocket attack in Kurdistan ’Erbil on Monday killed a civilian contractor and injured others. The attack raises tension in the Middle East while Washington and Tehran explore a potential return to the Iran nuclear deal.

