"We refuse to address the crisis at the expense of the citizens", Iraqi MP says

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee rejected some of the leaked general budget law draft articles and paragraphs.

Committee member, Thamer Thabian, told Shafaq News agency that his committee refuses to deduct from the employees' salaries, impose taxes, change the exchange rate and address the economic crisis at the expense of the citizen", adding, "The council of Representatives did not officially read the law draft."

He noted that the Parliamentary Finance Committee would hold an emergency meeting this evening to discuss the issue.

The US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar rose during the past few days to exceed 130,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, which is an unprecedented rise that has not been witnessed in the currency markets over the past few years.

Shafaq News Agency has obtained a copy of the federal budget law draft, scheduled to be passed by the Council of Ministers at its next session, to the Iraqi parliament for voting after discussing it.

The project included calculating the export price of a barrel of oil at $ 42, at an export rate of 3,250 million barrels, including 250,000 barrels of crude oil produced in the Kurdistan Region.