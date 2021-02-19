Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

We cannot impose a lockdown without taking its economic repercussions into account, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-19T13:42:42+0000
We cannot impose a lockdown without taking its economic repercussions into account, MP says
Shafaq News / A member of the Independent High Commission for Human Rights, Ali Al-Bayati, criticized the government's decision to impose a lockdown without paying attention to the economic repercussions on the low-income groups, noting that 14 million Iraqis are unable to buy medical masks.

Al-Bayati said in a series of tweets, "According to Article 28 of the Iraqi constitution, imposing a fine for not wearing a mask should be based on a law, and the state must provide masks for people with limited income for free, before holding them accountable."

He stressed, "14 million Iraqis are unable to buy masks, and quick financial grants must be distributed to them to avoid financial pressures that will end with social and psychological problems."

"People with special needs, numbering at least one and a half million people, must be included with the exception from the lockdown."

Earlier today, a special needs citizen in Kirkuk governorate, whose legs had been amputated due to being injured in an explosion several years ago, burned himself and the cab he was working on after being fined for breaking the lockdown.

related

National Security Agency thwarted an ISIS plot to attack Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-27 12:22:05
National Security Agency thwarted an ISIS plot to attack Kirkuk

Security Operations against ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-23 09:04:51
Security Operations against ISIS in Kirkuk

Clashes between Iraqi security forces and ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-02-06 05:52:26
Clashes between Iraqi security forces and ISIS in Kirkuk

Two ISIS members were killed in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-02 14:57:13
Two ISIS members were killed in Kirkuk

Kirkuk turns into a Village due to Corruption, a Turkmen leader said

Date: 2020-11-06 12:22:10
Kirkuk turns into a Village due to Corruption, a Turkmen leader said

The Federal Police arrests an ISIS official in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-11 16:04:52
The Federal Police arrests an ISIS official in Kirkuk

An ISIS “Mufti” is arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-09 08:19:05
An ISIS “Mufti” is arrested in Kirkuk

An explosion hits Kirkuk city

Date: 2020-08-23 15:39:42
An explosion hits Kirkuk city