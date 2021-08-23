We are past the peak, but still in jeopardy; heath official on COVID-19 in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq is now past the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said on Monday, "but still in jeopardy".

Member of the Ministry's media team, Dr. Rouba Falah, told Shafaq News Agency, "the Ministry increased the vaccination centers in all the governorates, including those of the Kurdistan Region."

Dr. Falah urged the citizens to apply for COVID-19 vaccines and comply with the preventive measures, ensuring that "a new batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 415,000 doses, will arrive in the country soon. Others will follow later."

"The retreating daily casecount does not mean we are not in jeopardy anymore. It only means that we are beyond the peak."

"If the citizens fail to abide by the preventive measures or do not get vaccinated, the country will enter a fourth wave, which might be more perilous and tougher. New variants might emerge as well."