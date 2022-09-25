"We Build It Together".. a new political movement in Dhi Qar led by a former governor

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar's former governor Ahmed al-Khafaji announced on Sunday a new political movement in a bid to appeal to Iraqi voters in the next parliamentary election.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Khafaji defined the newly-born movement named "Nabniha Sawiyyan" (We Build It Together) as "an independent national movement that aims to build the man and the land."

"Our project is patriotic, independent, and not linked to foreign parties," said al-Khafaji, "the movement is funded by the donations of independent local members and supporters."

"The legal proceedings are yet to be completed...our goal is to run for the upcoming parliamentary election," he concluded.