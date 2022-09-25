Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

"We Build It Together".. a new political movement in Dhi Qar led by a former governor

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-25T06:06:09+0000
"We Build It Together".. a new political movement in Dhi Qar led by a former governor

Shafaq News/ Dhi Qar's former governor Ahmed al-Khafaji announced on Sunday a new political movement in a bid to appeal to Iraqi voters in the next parliamentary election.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Khafaji defined the newly-born movement named "Nabniha Sawiyyan" (We Build It Together) as "an independent national movement that aims to build the man and the land."

"Our project is patriotic, independent, and not linked to foreign parties," said al-Khafaji, "the movement is funded by the donations of independent local members and supporters."

"The legal proceedings are yet to be completed...our goal is to run for the upcoming parliamentary election," he concluded.

related

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

Date: 2021-02-27 20:37:55
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar’s Al-Rifai district demand the Kaimakam dismissal

Scores injured in tribal clashes in south Iraq

Date: 2021-08-08 08:41:54
Scores injured in tribal clashes in south Iraq

The new Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai resigned from his position

Date: 2021-03-25 16:44:31
The new Deputy Commissioner of al-Rifai resigned from his position

Dhi Qar's New Governor: no changes in the administrative structure of the governorate

Date: 2021-12-27 09:45:40
Dhi Qar's New Governor: no changes in the administrative structure of the governorate

Dhi Qar Governor relieves al-Fayyad from his duties

Date: 2021-04-19 10:37:07
Dhi Qar Governor relieves al-Fayyad from his duties

Morning demonstrations in Baghdad, Dhi Qar

Date: 2022-07-24 08:40:55
Morning demonstrations in Baghdad, Dhi Qar

An Iraqi musician invents a solar powered surveillance camera

Date: 2021-06-18 10:52:41
An Iraqi musician invents a solar powered surveillance camera

Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-11 11:27:09
Life returning to normal in Dhi Qar