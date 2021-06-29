Water shortage might evacuate 15 villages in Diyala
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-29T12:56:26+0000
Shafaq News/ A local source in Diyala reported that the residents of 15 villages in Al-Mansouriyah district might be forced to displace due to drought and potable water shortage.
Former provincial council member Karim al-Jubouri told Shafaq News Agency that water projects in several villages in al-Mansouriyah district (45 km northeast of Baquba) had been suspended for ten days due to the dryness of rivers (Sharween and al-Shawhani) and the water resources department’s refusal to release water for unknown reasons.
Al-Jubouri called on the concerned authorities to find urgent solutions to the tragedy of villages suffering from thirst and drought. Otherwise, 13 to 15 villages will be forced to leave their homes.