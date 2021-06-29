Water shortage might evacuate 15 villages in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-29T12:56:26+0000

Shafaq News/ A local source in Diyala reported that the residents of 15 villages in Al-Mansouriyah district might be forced to displace due to drought and potable water shortage. Former provincial council member Karim al-Jubouri told Shafaq News Agency that water projects in several villages in al-Mansouriyah district (45 km northeast of Baquba) had been suspended for ten days due to the dryness of rivers (Sharween and al-Shawhani) and the water resources department’s refusal to release water for unknown reasons. Al-Jubouri called on the concerned authorities to find urgent solutions to the tragedy of villages suffering from thirst and drought. Otherwise, 13 to 15 villages will be forced to leave their homes.

related

Violence and extremism pushing Christians to flee from Diyala

Date: 2020-12-25 15:56:15

Diyala registers the first COVID-19 infection among journalists

Date: 2020-08-07 15:44:33

Low rainfall and outflows affected water deserves in Diyala river dams, official says

Date: 2021-03-09 11:39:14

Maintenance squads to restore activity to the Mirsad-Diyala line

Date: 2021-05-03 18:47:36

The Joint forces foiled an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-26 20:54:47

ISIS terrorists abduct a poultry farm owners in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-21 08:39:18

Six vehicles loaded with smuggled wheat seized in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2021-06-03 09:52:08

Two injured in two separate explosions in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-28 08:40:02