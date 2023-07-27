Water contamination crisis grips Tuz Khurmatu, Saladin

Shafaq News / Residents of Tuz Khurmatu District, east of Saladin Governorate, have voiced complaints about the contamination of their drinking water, which has turned into "hazardous" and "dirty" water due to the insufficient water releases from Kirkuk towards the district's water project.

Locals told Shafaq News Agency tha the tap water in the pipeline networks emits foul odors and is unsuitable for any use, prompting many of them to purchase water from tankers at a cost of 15,000 to 20,000 Iraqi dinars per day.

Civil activist Munir Al-Bayati, during his conversation with Shafaq News Agency, pointed out that the water pollution and its complete lack of potability have transformed it into a perilous element, posing significant health hazards to more than 200,000 residents in the area.

Al-Bayati affirmed that "Tuz Khurmatu's inhabitants have repeatedly protested, demanding the purification of the district's water project, as it contains algae, water insects, plastic waste, and car tires." He further highlighted the population's dependence on costly water tanker deliveries, which is a financial burden and a disaster affecting low-income and marginalized communities in the district.

The Tuz Khurmatu Water Project is a crucial initiative in the region, supplying water to all areas of Tuz Khurmatu District, as well as the neighboring district of Koifri, which falls under the administration of Kurdistan Region.

With an estimated population of over 125,000 residents at its center, as per the Central Statistical Organization's 2019 data, Tuz Khurmatu is an area subject to disputes between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region. The district comprises a mix of Turkmen, Kurdish, and Arab communities.