Shafaq News/ IHEC's office in Wasit announced that the voters' turnout in the governorate reached 45%.

It added that the number of voters reached 348,822, and the percentage of male voters was higher than female ones.

For his part, the Media Director of the Commission's office in Karbala Governorate, Razak Al-Asadi, told Shafaq News Agency that the voters' turnout in the governorate reached 44%.