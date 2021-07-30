Report

Wasit governor appoints his second deputy to run al-Numaniyah district

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-30T12:50:00+0000
Shafaq News/ Wasit Governor Muhammad Al-Mayahi assigned his second deputy, Rashid Al-Budairi, to administrate al-Numaniyah district.

An official document said that al-Budairi is given all powers to run the district.

"The Governor, Muhammad Al-Mayahi, also decided to grant Muhammad Idan, the current deputy commissioner of al-Numaniyah district an open leave."

Shafaq News Agency learned that the administrative order was issued following the remarkable deterioration of the electricity situation in the al-Numaniyah, and the residents' protest against the current deputy commissioner.

