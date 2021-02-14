Wasit demonstrators demand the dismissal of the governorate's local government

Shafaq News / Dozens of demonstrators in Wasit called for the governorate's local government's dismissal.

Civil activist, Mahdi al-Mousawi, told Shafaq News agency, "The deadline that the demonstrators in the governorate had set, which coincided with the condolences of the martyr, Fouad Al-Majidi, has ended."

Al-Mousawi added, "The demonstrators in the governorate blocked the July Square and Al-Naseej Street in the city center, to pressure the central government to dismiss the Wasit local government", noting, "there are other escalation measures that will include all areas in the governorate."