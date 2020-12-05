Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Wasit Governor warned of bribery and extortion

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-05T07:33:48+0000
Wasit Governor warned of bribery and extortion

Shafaq News / Wasit Governor, Muhammad Jamil Al-Mayahi said, on Saturday, bribery and extortion are conducted by people in the name of the local government.

Al-Mayahi said in a statement "every day, I receive information from companies, contractors and employees working in various departments saying they are under pressure due to  some people whom asked for bribery to complete transactions."

"No one is authorized to deal or communicate with companies and contractors but the officials in accordance with the applicable contexts," Al-Mayahi confirmed.

Al-Mayahi called on people exposed to suspected cases to provide him with sufficient information and evidence to take legal action.

related

Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-28 17:26:52
Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

A protester died after setting himself alight in Wasit

Date: 2020-11-28 13:02:41
A protester died after setting himself alight in Wasit

Escalation of violence in Wasit Governorate

Date: 2020-11-28 16:07:45
Escalation of violence in Wasit Governorate

A second Protester died in Iraq’ Wasit

Date: 2020-11-28 16:06:44
A second Protester died in Iraq’ Wasit