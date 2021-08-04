Washington to move the Ain Al-Assad base to Jordan, and the al-Harir base to Kuwait, Newspaper says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-04T19:38:44+0000

Shafaq News/ Sources in the Iraqi negotiating delegation revealed, on Wednesday, that Washington intends to move the Ain Al-Assad base from Al-Anbar to Jordan, and the al-Harir base from Erbil to Kuwait, as a part of withdrawing its forces from Iraq at the end of this year. The Al-Akhbar Lebanese newspaper quoted the sources who accompanied the National Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, on his visit to the United States, as saying that "after the withdrawal of the US forces, only the trainers and advisers whom Iraq asked for help will remain." The sources indicated that "the withdrawal will take place under the 2008 agreement that sponsored the first withdrawal of the Americans in 2011, before their return in 2014, and it includes the withdrawal of all 2,500 soldiers currently in Iraq, including those at Baghdad Airport, and the removal of The two bases of Ain al-Assad to the west of Baghdad, and al-Harir in Erbil. "The Iranians are waiting to see if the withdrawal will achieve their demand of removing the US forces from the country, which will be considered a strategic achievement for them.” The newspaper quoted the sources saying. The sources pointed out that "Iran is not looking for a conflict with the Americans in Iraq, and is not interested in a war with the United States, except for self-defense." According to the Newspaper, the Americans want to move the Ain al-Assad base to Jordan, because they see it as a better location for Israel's security, while the al-Harir base will be moved to Kuwait.

