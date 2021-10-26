Washington to impose sanctions on outlawed armed groups

Shafaq News/ The United States will impose sanctions on outlawed armed groups targeting its interests in Iraq, the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, said on Tuesday.

Tueller's remarks came during an interactive dialogue at the sidelines of the Middle East Forum held in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

The U.S. diplomat said that his country has demanded Iran and other surrounding countries to refrain from encroaching Iraq's sovereignty.

The attacks that targeted the Kurdistan Region aim to undermine the situation there, the ambassador stated, "the target is not the United States only, but also the Kurdistan Region and the Government of Iraq."

"I want to assure you that our sanctions will inflict the outlawed groups targeting the U.S. and Iraqi interests. Those sanctions aim to adjust the behavior of those groups that pose permanent threats to Iraq's security and stability."