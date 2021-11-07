Washington to assist Baghdad in investigating the attack on PM al-Kadhimi's house

Shafaq News / The President of the USA, Joe Biden, issued today a statement in which he condemned the attack that targeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi today.

The statement said, "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi. I am relieved the Prime Minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve."

It added, " The perpetrators of this terrorist attack on the Iraqi state must be held accountable. I condemn in the strongest terms those using violence to undermine Iraq’s democratic process.

"I have instructed my national security team to offer all appropriate assistance to Iraq’s security forces as they investigate this attack and identify those responsible. The United States stands firmly with the government and people of Iraq as they strive to uphold Iraq’s sovereignty and independence", he concluded.