Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Washington to assist Baghdad in investigating the attack on PM al-Kadhimi's house

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-07T19:43:05+0000
Washington to assist Baghdad in investigating the attack on PM al-Kadhimi's house

Shafaq News / The President of the USA, Joe Biden, issued today a statement in which he condemned the attack that targeted Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi today. 

The statement said, "I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhimi. I am relieved the Prime Minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve."

It added, " The perpetrators of this terrorist attack on the Iraqi state must be held accountable. I condemn in the strongest terms those using violence to undermine Iraq’s democratic process.

"I have instructed my national security team to offer all appropriate assistance to Iraq’s security forces as they investigate this attack and identify those responsible. The United States stands firmly with the government and people of Iraq as they strive to uphold Iraq’s sovereignty and independence", he concluded.

related

Shiite political forces welcome the outcomes of the Iraqi-US negotiations

Date: 2021-07-27 08:49:24
Shiite political forces welcome the outcomes of the Iraqi-US negotiations

Move the US-Iraq Relationship Out of Crisis Mode

Date: 2021-08-11 15:41:49
Move the US-Iraq Relationship Out of Crisis Mode

U.S. President congratulates Iraq on the successful hosting of Baghdad's Summit

Date: 2021-08-29 08:20:32
U.S. President congratulates Iraq on the successful hosting of Baghdad's Summit

Fuad Hussein congratulates Biden

Date: 2020-11-08 13:46:26
Fuad Hussein congratulates Biden

Christian leader warns persecution could be far worse if Biden pulls out of Iraq

Date: 2021-09-13 21:02:18
Christian leader warns persecution could be far worse if Biden pulls out of Iraq

White House orders review of SIV visa program for Afghan and Iraqi who helped US

Date: 2021-02-06 06:59:18
White House orders review of SIV visa program for Afghan and Iraqi who helped US

Iraq's President meets with Joe Biden in New York

Date: 2021-09-21 20:51:16
Iraq's President meets with Joe Biden in New York

U.S. airstrikes is an "unambiguous message", White House says

Date: 2021-02-26 21:04:30
U.S. airstrikes is an "unambiguous message", White House says