Washington should stop its interventions in the region, Iranian Spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Foreign Ministry commented today, Monday, on the U.S. air strikes against Iran-backed factions in Iraq-Syria borders.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said that "raising tension in the region is not in the interest of the United States,” stressing that the United States "is on the wrong path, and that the strikes in Syria and Iraq are part of its arrogance."

Khatibzadeh directed Washington, saying, "We advise the new American administration in the United States to change its course instead of creating a crisis and problems for the peoples of the region, and to let the peoples of the region decide their fate without its interference," noting that "Washington should correct its mistakes and stop its interventions in the region."

He added, "America's actions destabilize the security of the region, and this will not be in its interest."

The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed factions in Iraq and Syria, “this time in response to drone attacks by the factions against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.”

In a statement, the U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. It did not disclose whether it believed anyone was killed or injured but officials said assessments were ongoing.

Iraqi groups aligned with Iran in a statement named four members of the Kata’ib Sayyed al-Shuhada faction they said were killed in the attack on the Syria-Iraq border. They vowed to retaliate.

The strikes came at the direction of President Joe Biden, the second time he has ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed factions since taking office five months ago. Biden last ordered limited strikes in Syria in February, that time in response to rocket attacks in Iraq.

"As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel," the Pentagon said in a statement.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that four members of the Popular Mobilization Forces were killed and others injures in the airstrikes people were killed in an American bombing on the Iraqi border with Syria.