Washington removes 25 ISIS terrorists from Iraq to Deir Ez-Zor, SANA

Shafaq News / U.S. forces removed terrorists affiliated to ISIS from the Iraq to Deir Ez-Zor countryside, northeastern Syria.

Sources told the Syrian state news agency SANA that 25 ISIS members entered Syrian territories on Feb. 28th, protected by the US forces and gathered near al-Sahel village in Markada town in Hasakah, southern countryside.

According to SANA, the terrorists were later moved with armored vehicles to the base of Bulgar Camp, in Hasakah southern countryside, then with Helicopters to al-Shaddadi in Deir Ez-Zor countryside.

The sources told SANA, the US forces planned to gather the terrorists in camps to support them logistically and provide them weapons, then sending them to carry out attacks against the Syrian Army, residential complexes and facilities.

Syria has long insisted that the U.S. military presence in Syria is illegal.