Washington on the tripartite Baghdad summit: an important step to enhance regional stability

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-28T19:50:36+0000

Shafaq News/ The US State Department described, on Monday, the tripartite summit among Iraq, Egypt and Jordan as an "important step" to strengthen economic and security relations and regional stability. "The United States welcomes the historic visit of the President of Egypt and the King of Jordan to Baghdad," the ministry said in a statement. "This visit is an important step in strengthening regional economic and security relations between Iraq, Egypt and Jordan and advancing regional stability," it added. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II held a tripartite summit with Iraq's president Sunday, in the first visit by an Egyptian head of state to Baghdad in three decades. The summit addressed topics including political and economic cooperation, in particular strengthening investment, and joint efforts in the fight against terrorism.

