Washington denounces the Erbil rocket attack

Shafaq News / The United States condemned today the rocket attacks that targeted Erbil yesterday last night.

The American ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, said in a tweet, "The United States condemns the criminal attack on civilian targets in Erbil.

"Iranian regime elements have claimed responsibility for this attack and must be held accountable for this flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and for terrorist attacks on innocent civilian properties", he added.

Around a dozen missiles rained down on Erbil near midnight, reportedly targeting the US consulate's new building. Though neighboring areas were struck, the attack seems to have only caused material damage and minor injuries to two citizens.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack later on Sunday.

The IRGC said it had targeted a "strategic center of the Zionist regime's conspiracies and wickedness".

Earlier this week, Iran said Israeli airstrikes in Syria had killed two IRGC officers and vowed revenge.

"Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive, and destructive response," the IRGC said a statement Sunday.