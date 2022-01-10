Report

Washington congratulates al-Halboosi and calls for forming the new government ASAP

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-10T09:50:03+0000
Washington congratulates al-Halboosi and calls for forming the new government ASAP

Shafaq News / The United States of America welcomed today the appointment of Mohammad al-Halboosi as Parliament Speaker, stressing the need to form a new government.

The Embassy said in a statement, "The United States welcomes the convening of Iraq’s fifth Council of Representatives (COR), an integral part of the Iraqi democratic process and national sovereignty."

"In consideration of the important role Iraq plays in regional stability and security, we share the hope that Iraq's leaders and the newly seated COR will swiftly undertake the process of forming a new government, so it can undertake the important work of continuing to protect democracy, upholding national sovereignty, and addressing the urgent challenges currently facing Iraq and the region", the statement added.

The embassy concluded, "It is our hope that the new government, once formed, reflects the will of the Iraqi people and will work to address Iraq’s governance, human rights, security, and economic challenges."

