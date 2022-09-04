Report

Washington calls for dialogue between the political leaders of Iraq

Date: 2022-09-04T18:33:46+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi has received a US delegation headed by the Assistant Secretary of State for Middle Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, an official readout said on Sunday.

According to the readout, al-Halboosi discussed with his guests the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Washington, the cooperation prospects between the two countries, and the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq.

The meeting attached "importance to finding solutions within initiatives that are consistent with the requirements of the stage and the developments at both the regional and international levels."

The US diplomat reiterated her country's commitment to "supporting Iraq in accordance with the strategic framework agreement", "strengthening the partnership between Baghdad and Washington, and "upholding the national dialogue between Iraqi leaders to overcome the ongoing crisis in the country."

