Washington: Iraqi election is a critical opportunity

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-06T17:02:45+0000

Shafaq News/ The United States' Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, reiterated his country's commitment to supporting the elections in Iraq and "Mobilizing resources" to ensure its success. Blinken tweeted, "Today I joined 11 Foreign Ministers in recognizing Iraq’s October 10 early election as a critical opportunity for voters to determine their future." "As requested, international partners mobilized substantial resources to bolster the integrity of the election," he said. Blinken's comments came shortly after issuing a joint statement of twelve countries commending the Iraqi government's efforts in preparation for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for October 10.

