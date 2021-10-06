Washington: Iraqi election is a critical opportunity
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-06T17:02:45+0000
Shafaq News/ The United States' Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, reiterated his country's commitment to supporting the elections in Iraq and "Mobilizing resources" to ensure its success.
Blinken tweeted, "Today I joined 11 Foreign Ministers in recognizing Iraq’s October 10 early election as a critical opportunity for voters to determine their future."
"As requested, international partners mobilized substantial resources to bolster the integrity of the election," he said.
Blinken's comments came shortly after issuing a joint statement of twelve countries commending the Iraqi government's efforts in preparation for the early parliamentary elections scheduled for October 10.