Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Warning of legal action to resolve the parliament, bloc launches an initiative

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-24T10:05:54+0000
Warning of legal action to resolve the parliament, bloc launches an initiative

Shafaq News/ The parliamentary "For the People" bloc on Sunday proposed an initiative to complete the assortment of the parliamentary committees and proceed with the passing of the 2022 budget bill, warning the lawmakers impeding the convention of the legislative assembly of legal action.

In a press conference held in the parliament headquarters earlier today, the head of the anti-establishment bloc, Alaa al-Rikabi, said that his bloc "launched an initiative that includes collecting signatures to hold a session on Saturday, May 7th, to complete the formation of the parliamentary committees and pass the budget bill."

Al-Rikabi said that the bloc will file a lawsuit against the lawmakers halting the convention of the parliament.

"If the session fails to take place, the coalition will pursue the legal proceedings to resolve the current parliament and call for holding another parliamentary election," he said.

related

The Iraqi Parliament starts its first session

Date: 2020-09-05 11:33:39
The Iraqi Parliament starts its first session

Parliament to vote on committees next week; source

Date: 2022-02-27 12:43:02
Parliament to vote on committees next week; source

The Parliament may resume its sessions next week, MP says

Date: 2021-05-17 17:17:00
The Parliament may resume its sessions next week, MP says

Parliament to host the Minister of Education

Date: 2022-03-18 18:02:37
Parliament to host the Minister of Education

In the wake of the sadr city explosions, security commanders summoned to the Parliament

Date: 2021-07-01 17:35:38
In the wake of the sadr city explosions, security commanders summoned to the Parliament

The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

Date: 2020-11-07 10:46:12
The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

The parliament will finalize the election law on Saturday, MP of KDP says

Date: 2020-09-22 20:22:03
The parliament will finalize the election law on Saturday, MP of KDP says

Iraqi Parliament convenes next week to pass a set of bills

Date: 2021-08-26 14:01:23
Iraqi Parliament convenes next week to pass a set of bills