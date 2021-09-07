Warning of escalation, locals continue to block Abbara-Baquba road for the third day in a row

Shafaq News/ For the third day in a row, demonstrators in Abbara continue to block the road leading to Baquba, the center of Diyala governorate, in an act of protest against the long-standing security failure in sub-district, warning of further escalation if their demands are not met.

For years, the Abbara sub-district, 15 kilometers from Baquba's center, has been a scene for dozens of terrorist attacks that left dozens of injuries and casualties among civilians and security personnel.

Three days ago, a group of demonstrators blocked the Abbara-Baquba road in the aftermath of the attacks that targeted the security forces in the sub-district of Abbara. The demonstrators demanded the security authorities to find radical solutions to the deteriorating security situation and put an end to ISIS attacks against civilians and law enforcement officers.

A source told Shafaq News Agency today, Tuesday, "the locals threatened to picket government departments, except the municipality and the directorate of Health, of the authorities failed to meet their demands."

"The security command visited the demonstrators and pledged to meet their demands, eradicate the terrorist hotspots, deploy surveillance cameras, and boost the security checkpoints," the administrator of Abbara told Shafaq News Agency yesterday, Monday.