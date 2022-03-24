Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Warning of collapse, al-Maliki deems Saturday's parliamentary session "decisive"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-24T12:31:14+0000
Warning of collapse, al-Maliki deems Saturday's parliamentary session "decisive"

Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, said that the parliament session called for electing a president of the republic on Saturday will be "decisive", warning of the collapse of the political process in Iraq.

Al-Maliki's remarks came during a with UK's ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, at the former's bureau downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Thursday.

A readout issued by his office said that al-Maliki discussed with his guest the latest updates on the Iraqi government formation process and the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the international community.

Al-Maliki emphasized the "firm friendly ties" between Baghdad and London, calling for boosting cooperation prospects between both countries.

"The country is plunged into a state of political impasse due to external interference," he said according to the statement, urging Britain to pursue neutrality and exercise a "positive role on the ties between the components."

"The forthcoming convention of the Iraqi parliament is decisive for the government formation," he said, "the Coordination Framework is committed to the constitutional and legal parameters by calling for a 'guarantor' one-third that will safeguard the political process from faltering."

The UK diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to bolstering the ties with Baghdad and endorsing the Iraqi government for "government that brings together all the parties", the statement added.

related

Al-Maliki discusses with Allawi the political situation in the country

Date: 2022-01-12 13:29:27
Al-Maliki discusses with Allawi the political situation in the country

Coordination Framework and Co to announce a 133-MP bloc if mediation with al-Sadr fails, al-Fatah says

Date: 2022-02-20 20:29:33
Coordination Framework and Co to announce a 133-MP bloc if mediation with al-Sadr fails, al-Fatah says

Nouri Al-Maliki tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-10-11 09:29:33
Nouri Al-Maliki tested positive for COVID-19

Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics

Date: 2021-10-16 11:04:59
Al-Sadr crosses off al-Maliki from the Government formation arithmetics

Al-Maliki: all differences between the political parties must be overcome

Date: 2022-01-16 17:33:51
Al-Maliki: all differences between the political parties must be overcome

MP denies al-Khanjar's intentions to withdraw from al-Siyada 

Date: 2022-03-07 21:05:14
MP denies al-Khanjar's intentions to withdraw from al-Siyada 

Nouri Al-Maliki recovers from coronavirus

Date: 2020-10-14 11:32:03
Nouri Al-Maliki recovers from coronavirus

State of Law joins hands with other parties to establish the largest bloc; names al-Maliki PM

Date: 2021-10-16 12:35:25
State of Law joins hands with other parties to establish the largest bloc; names al-Maliki PM