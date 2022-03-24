Warning of collapse, al-Maliki deems Saturday's parliamentary session "decisive"

Shafaq News/ The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, said that the parliament session called for electing a president of the republic on Saturday will be "decisive", warning of the collapse of the political process in Iraq.

Al-Maliki's remarks came during a with UK's ambassador to Iraq, Mark Bryson-Richardson, at the former's bureau downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Thursday.

A readout issued by his office said that al-Maliki discussed with his guest the latest updates on the Iraqi government formation process and the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the international community.

Al-Maliki emphasized the "firm friendly ties" between Baghdad and London, calling for boosting cooperation prospects between both countries.

"The country is plunged into a state of political impasse due to external interference," he said according to the statement, urging Britain to pursue neutrality and exercise a "positive role on the ties between the components."

"The forthcoming convention of the Iraqi parliament is decisive for the government formation," he said, "the Coordination Framework is committed to the constitutional and legal parameters by calling for a 'guarantor' one-third that will safeguard the political process from faltering."

The UK diplomat reiterated his country's commitment to bolstering the ties with Baghdad and endorsing the Iraqi government for "government that brings together all the parties", the statement added.