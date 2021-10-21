Wanted man arrested in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-21T06:23:53+0000

Shafaq News/ local officials in al-Anbar denied reports that a security breach in Karma district, the stronghold of the leader of former Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halboosi. The deputy commissioner of Karma, Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, told Shafaq News Agency that gunshots were heard in the district, and the police forces were immediately assigned to verify its source, noting that it turned out that it was a quarrel between two citizens. He added, "the police forces ended the quarrel and arrested the two parties," noting, "the quarrel's circumstances have not been confirmed yet." the director of Karma police, Abdel-Bilawi, told Shafaq News Agency that a wanted man was located and arrested, after a search that lasted about a week."

