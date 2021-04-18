WMO member warns of "Nuclear Catastrophe" on Iraq and Gulf if an earthquake hits Bushehr plant

Shafaq News/ A member of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned of a "Nuclear Catastrophe" that might inflict Iraq and other Gulf countries if an earthquake struck the Iranian Nuclear Plant "Bushehr".

WMO member, Sadiq Atieh, said in a post on his Facebook page, "the nuclear radiation might reach thousands of kilometers," adding, "the expected time of its arrival is two hours or less."

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck Iran's southern province of Bushehr, where a nuclear power plant is located.

An Iranian government official told Reuters there were no reports of damage at the Bushehr nuclear complex, situated on Iran's Gulf coast. The quake was centered 100 km (60 miles) away from the plant and was relatively shallow - only 10 km deep according to Iranian media - which would have amplified the shaking