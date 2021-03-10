Report

WHO informs Iraq about the COVID-19 vaccine shipping dates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-10T13:57:30+0000
WHO informs Iraq about the COVID-19 vaccine shipping dates

Shafaq News/ Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said today, Wednesday, that a batch of COVID-19 vaccines shall be arriving in Iraq in the next few days.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmad al-Sahaf, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that Iraq's representative in the United Nations met with WHO Director-General and thanked him for the organization's efforts in the global struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghebreyesus asserted that two batches of 568,000 and 1,157,000 vaccines will be shipped to Iraq on 15/3/2021 and 15/4/2021, respectively. The WHO head added that the remaining 16million doses would be forwarded to Iraq consequently.

