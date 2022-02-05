WHO: +35,000 cancer patients in Iraq

Shafaq News/ More than 35,000 Iraqis suffer from cancer, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Saturday. The organization said in an update it shared today that 57% of Iraqi cancer patients are females. The organization called for "closing the gap in care" and providing access to early diagnostic and good treatment tools.

