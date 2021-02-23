Voting on the budget is linked to political consensus on Kurdistan's share, MP says

Shafaq News/ A Member of the Parliamentary Economic and Investment Committee said that disputes between Baghdad and Erbil over the region's share in the budget are Still unresolved, noting that scheduling a session to vote over the bill is related to political consensus.

MP Nada Shaker Jawdat said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the political complications cast a shadow over the 2021 General Budget bill, as political disagreements and problems over the Kurdistan region’s share Persist."

"The negotiations between the blocs and the Kurdish delegation are still ongoing," she added, "semi-agreement to settle the region’s share of the budget."

"Scheduling a session for voting on the law is a prerogative of the Parliament Presidency," she stated.