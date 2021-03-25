Voting by unanimity and free of clerics, MP on the Federal Court amended law

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee said that the amendment of the Federal Supreme Court law stipulates passing judgments by unanimity and abrogates the inclusion of Islamic clerics in the Court's council.

Committee member, Saeb Khadr, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency today, Sunday, "the recently amended law determined the number of the members and the service years by 12."

"The amended law does not include a provision for neither the Islamic Jurisprudence experts nor law experts; on the contrary of the Federal Supreme Court bill that was disapproved and tabled to the next legislative term."

"According to the amended law, the convention and voting of the Federal Supreme Court will stand by unanimity."

Last week, Iraq’s Parliament endorsed amendments to the law of the country's Federal Supreme Court, allowing it to fill empty seats and thereby ratify the results of the coming October election.