Voters' turnout reached 37%, official says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T18:24:18+0000
Voters' turnout reached 37%, official says

Shafaq News/ The international expert on elections affairs, Muhammad Khalil Al-Husseini, announced that the voters' turnout reached 37%.

Al-Husseini told Shafaq News Agency, "The Coalition of the National Election Monitoring Networks' observers, that in 1309 polling stations distributed throughout Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, recorded a 37% participation rate."

"The statistics that we are revealing are according to reports and information from international observers spread throughout the electoral centers distributed over the governorates."

