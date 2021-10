Shafaq News/ IHEC's office in Duhok announced that the voters' turnout had reached 53%.

The director of the office, Khaled Abbas said that the total number of voters distributed in three constituencies was 778,000, noting that the commission was able to address the defect in fingerprint and card readers in record time.

Abbas commended the efforts of the Duhok Governorate administration and its cooperation with IHEC for the success of the electoral process.