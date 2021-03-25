Report

Voice notes prove the involvement of a current Minister's son in "corrupt practices"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-25T13:02:20+0000
Voice notes prove the involvement of a current Minister's son in "corrupt practices"
Shafaq News / A government source reported that an Iraqi Minister's son is involved in "corrupt practices".

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received voice notes belonging to a minister's son, proving his involvement in bribery and embezzlement, in cooperation with the general directors of his father's Ministry. 

The minister's son was working in a sensitive security apparatus before he was transferred to work in the minister's office (his father), as by the source. 

 By the end of August 2020, Al-Kadhimi formed a permanent committee headed by Lieutenant General Ahmed Abu Ragheef, to investigate corruption cases, and assigned the Counter-Terrorism Service to implement the decisions issued by the committee.

