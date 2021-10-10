Violent tribal clashes erupt in Maysan

Shafaq News/ A security source in Maysan reported that a violent tribal conflict has occurred due to one of the candidates receiving high votes in the parliamentary elections that ended today.

The source stated to Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Uzair district witnessed heavy shooting this evening celebrating a candidate who won a high number of votes, injuring a citizen."

The injured's tribe gathered immediately and confronted the tribe accused of injuring their son, which led to clashes between the two parties."

According to the source, a security force cordoned off the scene of the incident, ended the conflict, and launched an investigation into it.