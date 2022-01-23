Violent skirmishes erupt between tribes in Maysan

Shafaq News / One person at least was killed in Maysan governorate, in a tribal conflict over the work with the Chinese company PetroChina, a security source reported. The source said that the conflict erupted between Albughnam and al-Mawajid tribes, due to differences over working with the Chinese company. The skirmishes are still ongoing, and have resulted in one death and an injury so far, according to the source, adding that the security forces have intervened and the situation will be under control. Shafaq News Agency's reporter indicated that most conflicts between the tribes in Maysan take place every now and then because each party wants to work in the oil fields. PetroChina operates in al-Halfaya oil field, in Maysan governorate. There are seven oil fields in Maysan: al-Bazrakan, al-Faqa, al-Halfaya, al-Amara, Nour, Abu Gharb, and Dima oil fields.

