Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Violent skirmishes erupt between clan members north of Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-06T20:55:09+0000
Violent skirmishes erupt between clan members north of Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar reported that skirmishes erupted north of the governorate, between members of al-Fatrous clan, noting that the security forces were prevented from interfering by the disputants.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that light and medium weapons were used in the skirmishes that are still ongoing until the moment.

According to the source, the dispute roots back to a "Killing incident" in the past, pointing out that five were injured, two of whom are in a very serious condition.

related

Four causalities in a clan conflict in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-13 08:00:17
Four causalities in a clan conflict in Dhi Qar

Lawyer shot dead inside his house by unknown gunmen in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-08 12:35:44
Lawyer shot dead inside his house by unknown gunmen in Dhi Qar

One injured in Al-Rifai in armed attack on supporters of Al-Rikabi

Date: 2021-03-27 18:57:16
One injured in Al-Rifai in armed attack on supporters of Al-Rikabi

Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-28 09:06:07
Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar

Demonstrators organize serial pickets at government departments in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-02 06:40:27
Demonstrators organize serial pickets at government departments in Dhi Qar

An urgent plan underway to soothe the situation in Dhi Qar, al-Ghanimi says 

Date: 2021-06-02 16:09:34
An urgent plan underway to soothe the situation in Dhi Qar, al-Ghanimi says 

Demonstrations in Baghdad and Babel in solidarity with Dhi Qar protestors

Date: 2021-03-03 13:30:33
Demonstrations in Baghdad and Babel in solidarity with Dhi Qar protestors

Ur city to keep Shining after the Pope’s visit

Date: 2021-03-09 13:19:40
Ur city to keep Shining after the Pope’s visit