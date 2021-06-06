Violent skirmishes erupt between clan members north of Dhi Qar

Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar reported that skirmishes erupted north of the governorate, between members of al-Fatrous clan, noting that the security forces were prevented from interfering by the disputants.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that light and medium weapons were used in the skirmishes that are still ongoing until the moment.

According to the source, the dispute roots back to a "Killing incident" in the past, pointing out that five were injured, two of whom are in a very serious condition.