Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Violent clan clashes erupt in Dhi Qar 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-25T17:48:20+0000
Violent clan clashes erupt in Dhi Qar 

Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar governorate reported that at least one person was injured in a violent clan conflict north of the governorate.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that the conflict occurred between the Al-Awad and Al-Khanafra clans.

The reasons for the conflict are still unknown. 

The security forces are incapable of solving the problem due to the intensity of the shooting between the two parties.

 The southern Iraqi governorates witness frequent clashes between clans, in which various types of firearms are used.

related

A group of people storms the Education Directorate in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-05-30 07:58:19
A group of people storms the Education Directorate in Dhi Qar

The Directorate of Environment resorts to law to stop an environmental crime

Date: 2021-05-06 12:34:07
The Directorate of Environment resorts to law to stop an environmental crime

Dhi Qar Criminal court sentences three police officers to imprisonment

Date: 2021-02-24 09:43:31
Dhi Qar Criminal court sentences three police officers to imprisonment

The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

Date: 2020-12-06 12:08:54
The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

Al-kadhimi to Dhi Qar's demonstrators: the government waged war against corrupts

Date: 2021-06-12 14:26:14
Al-kadhimi to Dhi Qar's demonstrators: the government waged war against corrupts

Al-Asadi dismisses the deputy commissioner of Al-Chibayish district

Date: 2021-04-06 11:04:18
Al-Asadi dismisses the deputy commissioner of Al-Chibayish district

Unknown armed men attack the house of a CTS member in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-03-09 16:39:34
Unknown armed men attack the house of a CTS member in Dhi Qar

One killed and another injured in a clan conflict in Dhi Qar 

Date: 2021-07-21 19:37:52
One killed and another injured in a clan conflict in Dhi Qar 