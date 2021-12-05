Village in Kirkuk evacuated of women children and elderly after monitoring ISIS movements nearby

Shafaq News/ A local source in Kirkuk revealed that the residents of Lahiban village completely evacuated it after monitoring ISIS movements in its vicinity.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces' thermographic cameras near the village monitored ISIS movements.

He added that the residents were waiting to receive military equipment to secure the village, but they obtained nothing, so the village was evacuated of women, children, and the elderly.

The source pointed out that men are currently stationed in some villages, set up berms to repel any potential terrorist attack, and set fire in separate sites to camouflage.